AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 3.5% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.16. 21,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,174,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

