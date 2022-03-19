Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ADAP opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

