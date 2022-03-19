Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

ADAP stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

