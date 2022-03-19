ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.35. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 1,471 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
