Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

