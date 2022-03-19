AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 31,614 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1,033.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after buying an additional 1,297,134 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

