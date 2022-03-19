AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.