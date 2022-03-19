AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $561.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.39 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.