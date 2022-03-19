AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.57 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $427.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

