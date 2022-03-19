AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $983,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $131.24 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

