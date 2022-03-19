AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.