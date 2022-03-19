AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,627 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 61.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Big Lots by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

BIG stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.