Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,893.75.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

