AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 126,989 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,989 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIXY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,191,000.

NYSEARCA VIXY opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

