AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

