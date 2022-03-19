AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 672 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

