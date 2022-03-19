AE Wealth Management LLC Has $20.46 Million Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,081 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 110.75% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1,924.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000.

AZAL opened at $28.74 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

