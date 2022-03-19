AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $292.19 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

