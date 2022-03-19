AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,512 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Deere & Company by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $413.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.97. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

