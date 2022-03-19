AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 354,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,859. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

