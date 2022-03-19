AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

