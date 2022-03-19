AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

