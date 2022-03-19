AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $95.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,105.30 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

