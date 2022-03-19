AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $86.88. AeroVironment shares last traded at $93.19, with a volume of 32,376 shares traded.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.
In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,105.30 and a beta of 0.28.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)
AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
