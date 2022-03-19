Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Shares of AGRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
