Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

