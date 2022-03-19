AIA Group Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for AIA Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AIA Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
AIA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.
