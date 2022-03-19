Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC raised Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 36,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.