Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 355,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 230,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $9,682,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $7,487,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

