Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Cap of $32,041.38

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $32,041.38 and $49.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.61 or 0.07056853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00070933 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

