Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Alamos Gold worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.30 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

