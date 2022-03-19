Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.27 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $125,570,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

