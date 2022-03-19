Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

