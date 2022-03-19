Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.30

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.30 and traded as high as C$19.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 1,150,330 shares.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.