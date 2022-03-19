Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$51.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.
Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.
Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.