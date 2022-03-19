Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$51.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.