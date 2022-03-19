Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Shares of ALPN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

