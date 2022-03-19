Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Brian Gayle Sells 324 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gayle sold 324 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $18,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Brian Gayle sold 91 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $5,874.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.15 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.