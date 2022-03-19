Altus Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 50,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 75,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,432,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,054,508. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

