Ambac Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,729 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,495% compared to the average daily volume of 422 put options.

In related news, Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $9.16 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

