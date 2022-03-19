Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $3,474,537.60 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $3,474,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $154,066.50.

AMBA opened at $99.38 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 899.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

