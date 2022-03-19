Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $171.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.20.
AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
In other news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,002. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
