American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

AXP stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

