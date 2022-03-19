American International Group Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

