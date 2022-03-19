American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

