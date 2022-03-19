Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) will post sales of $242.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.80 million and the lowest is $238.57 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,273. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

