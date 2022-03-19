Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Critical Contrast

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amesite and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Duolingo 0 4 5 0 2.56

Duolingo has a consensus target price of $142.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.88%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Amesite.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amesite and Duolingo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 211.70 -$4.17 million N/A N/A Duolingo $250.77 million 13.66 -$60.13 million N/A N/A

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duolingo.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A Duolingo -23.98% -28.90% -14.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amesite beats Duolingo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH.

