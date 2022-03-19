Analysts Anticipate Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARTL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 495,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,267. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

