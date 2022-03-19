Analysts Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Brickell Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,166. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

