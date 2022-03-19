Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.74 Million

Equities analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $533.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.66 million and the highest is $552.71 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $497.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 992,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,387. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.