Analysts Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.
NYSE ARIS opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $18.29.
