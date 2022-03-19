Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will post $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.72 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $542.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $687.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $579.52 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $706.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

